FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Preparations for the 2020 Fort Wayne TinCaps baseball season continue at Parkview Field, in spite of Opening Day’s delay due to the national emergency created by the coronavirus pandemic. Installation of the ballpark’s brand new HD LED video board began Monday morning.

In addition to the video board, this off-season at Parkview Field has also featured upgrades to the ballpark’s sound system, outfield-wall video boards, and technology control room. LED ribbon boards and other video screen displays will be added soon as well. Parkview Field will boast more than 3,000 square feet of video screen displays in 2020, approximately doubling its previous square footage of video screen displays.