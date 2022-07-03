COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. – The Fort Wayne TinCaps lost, 13-4, to the West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers affiliate) on Sunday evening at LMCU Ballpark. Fort Wayne center fielder Max Ferguson recorded his first home run, and second multi-hit game, for the TinCaps in the defeat.

Ferguson started strong with a double to left field to leadoff the game. It was the 2021 fifth round pick’s first double at the High-A level and second game in a row with an extra-base hit. Ferguson came around to score on a single from Lucas Dunn in the top of the first, but Fort Wayne (2-7, 29-46) trailed 2-1 after the inning.

The center fielder came to the plate again in the third and launched a solo home run to right-center field. It was Ferguson’s first with Fort Wayne, following three home runs with Single-A Lake Elsinore earlier this year. The left-handed hitter’s blast made it a 6-2 game in favor of West Michigan (6-3, 37-38), but the Whitecaps opened it up to 12-2 by the end of the frame.

Ferguson also picked up a walk in the ninth inning. He had two multi-hit games and three extra-base hits in his first series with the TinCaps.