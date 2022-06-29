COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (WANE) – After taking game one of their 6-game series against West Michigan, the TinCaps were overwhelmed in a 14-4 loss to the Whitecaps.

West Michigan raced out to a 4-0 lead before Fort Wayne could score. The TinCaps cut the deficit to a one run game after Lucas Dunn, Cole Cummings and Anthony Vilar each knocked in a run in the top of the fourth inning. That was as close as the TinCaps would get before West Michigan took control for good.

The Whitecaps answered with five unanswered runs in the next three innings before Fort Wayne could score again. West Michigan’s Daniel Cabrera also enjoyed a banner day with six RBI.

Fort Wayne and West Michigan resume their series on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.