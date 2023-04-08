COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (WANE) – A rough opening weekend for the TinCaps concluded with a 3-1 loss to West Michigan on Saturday afternoon. West Michigan’s win completes a 3-game series sweep over Fort Wayne.

The TinCaps took their first lead of the season in the top of the third inning. Nerwilian Cedeño drove in Jakob Marsee on a RBI double to right field in the top of the third inning.

Fort Wayne would hold onto a 1-0 lead until the seventh inning when the Whitecaps loaded the bases on three straight walks. Chris Meyers would walk in the game-tying run, then Ben Malgeri drove in the go-ahead score on a ground ball to center field. Jace Jung would walk in one more run to complete the scoring.

The TinCaps now prepare for their home opening series against Lake County. Game one is Tuesday, with a first pitch of 6:35 p.m. at Parkview Field.