FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The TinCaps couldn’t cool the hot bats from West Michigan in a 10-3 loss on Saturday.

Playing with Detroit Tigers second baseman Jonathan Schoop, who’s on a rehab assignment, West Michigan raced out to a 4-0 lead by the end of the first inning. Schoop went 2-of-3 in his first of two games at Parkview Field, also scoring a run in the Whitecaps win.

Meanwhile, Fort Wayne was unable to crack the scoreboard until the bottom of the sixth inning. Agustin Ruiz reached first base on a fielding error, allowing Lucas Dunn and Brandon Valenzuela to score. Jarryd Dale then grounded a ball to short, plating Carlos Luis.

Fort Wayne plays their final home game of the season on Sunday, with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m.