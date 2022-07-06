FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Wednesday afternoon’s game scheduled for 12:05 p.m. at Parkview Field between the Fort Wayne TinCaps and Lake County Captains (Cleveland Guardians affiliate) has been postponed due to the weather. Approximately eight inches of rain hit the area since Tuesday morning, with severe winds, too. The game will be made up with a doubleheader on Saturday, July 9, with the first pitch set for 5:35 p.m. — that’s an hour earlier than the original schedule.

Fans who had tickets to Wednesday’s game may redeem them for a future game at Parkview Field during the 2022 season. Click here for the team’s schedule. Tickets must be exchanged at the Parkview Field Ticket Office for seats of equal or lesser value, with the ability to upgrade, based on availability. There are no full or partial refunds. Click here for more information on the team’s frequently asked questions about weather-related situations.

Tickets Saturday will be good for both games of the doubleheader. The games will be scheduled for seven innings (rather than nine) with approximately 30 minutes in between. Saturday night’s game will also feature an appearance by the ZOOperstars! and conclude with Postgame Fireworks presented by Midwest Box Breaks.

In the meantime, the TinCaps and Captains continue their series with games on Thursday and Friday with 7:05 p.m. first pitch times. Thursday is TV Sitcom Night highlighted by an appearance from actor Leslie David Baker, who played the character Stanley on The Office. It’ll also be a usual Thirsty Thursday presented by Rudy’s with $2 domestic draft beer and other drink specials. Friday night’s game will have fireworks, too. The series concludes Sunday with a 1:05 p.m. game, when fans can bring their pet as part of a “Dog Day of Summer” promotion. Click here for more details.

As part of a 12-game homestand, the TinCaps are also home next week against the Lansing Lugnuts (Oakland A’s affiliate).