Weathers struggles as TinCaps Lose Game Two of Weekend Series

Great Lakes pounded out 11 runs on 10 hits (three home runs) in an 11-0 win at Parkview Field on Saturday night. The game was called in the top of the eighth inning when a biblical thunderstorm rolled through the area, producing thunder, giant flashes of lightning, and even hail.

Ryan Weathers got the start for the TinCaps (26-28), but the Loons (34-19) were ready for him right from the get-go. Miguel Vargas smacked a 439-foot home run to dead center field leading off the ballgame, and Great Lakes tacked on three more runs in the first via RBIs from Jair Camargo (double) and Luke Heyer (groundout) plus a fielding error. The Loons scored two more times off Weathers in the third on a two-run Camargo home run.

The final line for Weathers, the 7th overall pick in the 2018 Draft, was five hits allowed and six runs (five earned) with a walk and a strikeout in 2.2 innings. Prior to Saturday’s start, Weathers had allowed six runs total in his previous seven starts (30.1 IP).

Great Lakes continued the onslaught in the fourth when Dillon Paulson launched a 433-foot grand slam that sailed over the lawn seats in right-center field. It marked the seventh home run of the season for the USC product and upped his RBI total to 36.

Great Lakes had two half innings tonight (the first and fourth) in which they scored four runs. In six games against Fort Wayne this season, the Loons have had six half innings with at least four runs scored.

Carlos Belen tossed a solid relief outing for the ‘Caps, surrendering just one hit in two scoreless innings while fanning three batters.

The Loons tacked on the final run of the game in the eighth prior to the storm.

