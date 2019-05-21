Weathers returns as TinCaps crush Cubs

Ryan Weathers returned to the mound for the TinCaps and his teammates gave him plenty of run support, jumping out to an early lead in route to a 9-1 victory over the South Bend Cubs (Chicago Cubs affiliate) at Parkview Field on Monday night.

The TinCaps (18-23) opened the floodgates early, racing out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning. Three extra-base hits scored the four runs – Grant Little and Dwanya Williams-Sutton each had RBI doubles, and Justin Lopez smoked a line-drive home run over the left-field fence. Lopez’ shot had an exit velocity of 103 miles per hour as it sailed over the wall. The 19-year-old later doubled in the game, making it five extra-base hits (three home runs, a double, and a triple) for him in the team’s last five games.

The Cubs (24-18) scratched across a run in the second inning via two singles and an error – Levi Jordan eventually singled home Jonathan Sierra with two outs in the inning. Weathers, who was starting for the first time since April 28 after spending time on the Injured List (fatigue), escaped the inning with just one run allowed. The 7th overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft came back out to start the third, getting two outs via a flyout and a strikeout before leaving the game for good.

In a planned shorter start (due to his return from the Injured List), Weathers went 2.2 innings, allowing one earned run on four hits, none of which were particularly hit hard. The left-hander finished with a flourish, retiring the final four batters he faced.

Fort Wayne scored two more runs in the bottom of the third inning to balloon its lead to 6-1. First, a Lopez double and walks byBlake Hunt and Jawuan Harris loaded the bases. With two outs, Xavier Edwards grounded a double down the right-field line to score Lopez and Hunt. Edwards increased both his hitting streak to 14 games and his on-base streak to 21 games on the two-run double – both streaks are season highs for any TinCap.

For good measure, Little added an RBI single in the sixth that made it 7-1. In the eighth, Little contributed another RBI single and Williams-Sutton drew a bases-loaded walk.

Meanwhile, after Weathers,Jose Quezada served as a one-out bridge to left-hander Ramon Perez. The 19-year-old Cuban worked four scoreless frames, limiting South Bend to just a hit and a walk while striking out three.Adrian Martinez continued the well-pitched performance with a blank eighth and ninth.

