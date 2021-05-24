Waldron strikes out eight in series finale, But TinCaps Split Series with Lansing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A strong start from pitcher Matt Waldron and a two-run double for catcher Jonny Homza were not enough to power the Fort Wayne TinCaps to a win over the Lansing Lugnuts (Oakland Athletics affiliate) on Sunday afternoon. The two teams split the series after an 8-3 TinCaps loss in the finale at Parkview Field.

Fort Wayne (7-10) sent Waldron to the mound for the second time in the six-game set with the Lugnuts, having started the series opener on Tuesday night. Aside from a first-pitch home run from Lansing shortstop Max Schuemann to lead off the game, Waldron was nearly flawless. He allowed just one run on three hits and struck out eight across five innings. At one point, the Omaha, Nebraska, native set down 12 Lugnuts in a row.

All three TinCaps runs came in the third inning against Lansing starter Stevie Emanuels. After a three-RBI night from left fielder Grant Little on Saturday, he drove in the first run for the ‘Caps with a single. Just two hitters later, Homza ripped a double down the left field line, plating Little and center fielder Reinaldo Ilarraza.

Lansing cut the 3-1 deficit to one in the sixth, overtook the lead, 4-3, in the seventh, and doubled their offensive total in the eighth. The four-run eighth inning was highlighted by a two-run home run from Lugnuts first baseman Patrick McColl.

Next Game: Tuesday, May 25 at South Bend (7:05 p.m.)