FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The TinCaps are looking for bragging rights with Parkview Field being among the top minor league ballparks.

Parkview Field is in the final four of Ballpark Digest’s High-A level “Best of the Ballparks” bracket. The TinCaps home field is currently neck-and-neck with South Bend’s Four Winds Field.

Voting in the semifinal round goes until Tuesday at 2 p.m. Click here to cast your vote for Parkview Field.