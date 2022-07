FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Anthony Vilar hit a shot that bounced on the right field wall to score Max Ferguson in the bottom of the ninth to secure a walk-off win for the TinCaps as Fort Wayne bested Lansing 8-7 in the first midweek matinee at Parkview Field since 2019.

The TinCaps and Lugnuts play game three of their six-game series at Parkview Field on Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. with fireworks scheduled after the game.