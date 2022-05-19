FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne TinCaps were defeated, 4-2, by the West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers affiliate) on Thursday night at Parkview Field. TinCaps fans filled the seats at home with Indianapolis Colts apparel on Colts At Bat night, an event that featured autographs and a first pitch thrown out by Colts running back Nyheim Hines.Fort Wayne’s offense was quarterbacked by shortstop Jarryd Dale. The Melbourne, Australia native had two hits and two runs in the game. Dale’s first base knock came in the fourth inning with the TinCaps trailing 4-0. Dale lined a ball to left field to give the TinCaps a one-out base runner. Brandon Valenzuela walked behind him to move Dale into scoring position. Two batters later, Matthew Acosta hustled out a dropped third strike to force a throwing error from Whitecaps catcher Josh Crouch. Dale anticipated the errant throw and advanced two bases on the error to score.Dale once again lined a ball for a single in sixth, this time to right field. Valenzuela walked again, his third time reaching base on the night. Olivier Basabe grounded a ball sharply to shortstop in the next at-bat. The ball was fumbled by West Michigan shortstop Trei Cruz, and it squirted into left field. Dale scored from second on the play to make it 4-2.Though the TinCaps fell down 4-0 early due to home runs from Ulrich Bojarski and Jake Holton in the third inning, the Whitecaps bats were quieted from there. Brandon Komar stabilized the game for the TinCaps with 4 and 1/3 masterful innings in relief. The right-hander buried his changeup near the back ankles of multiple West Michigan hitters en route to six strikeouts. Komar allowed just two hits and did not walk a batter. Fred Schlichtholz followed up Komar with two scoreless innings of his own.Fort Wayne brought the winning run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning after a Justin Lopez walk and Corey Rosier single. The Whitecaps escaped, however, on the back of two strikeouts from reliever Andrew Magno.Next Game: Friday, May 20 vs. West Michigan Whitecaps (7:05 p.m.)

Fort Wayne Probable Starter: RHP Efraín Contreras (No. 22 Padres prospect)

(No. 22 Padres prospect) West Michigan Probable Starter: RHP Carlos Guzman

Watch: Comcast Network 81 & MiLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM / TinCapsRadio.com