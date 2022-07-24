DAYTON, Ohio (WANE) – The TinCaps wrapped up a solid weekend with a 8-0 shutout victory over Dayton, clinching a series win over the Dragons.

Defensively, Vela dealt a gem in the Gem City for Fort Wayne. The starting pitcher threw seven scoreless innings while piling up 10 strikeouts. Vela also earned his sixth win as a starter this season.

For the second straight day, the TinCaps had a strong day at the plate. Fort Wayne got their first run on a RBI walk with bases loaded in the top of the first inning. Max Ferguson, Lucas Dunn and Matthew Acosta each had RBI base hits throughout the game to add some insurance.

Corey Rosier then capped off the scoring with a 2-run shot to right field in the final inning.

The TinCaps get Monday off before continuing their road trip with a 6-game series in Peoria. Game one is scheduled for Tuesday at 7:35 p.m.