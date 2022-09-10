EASTLAKE, Ohio – The Fort Wayne TinCaps fell, 3-2, to the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Guardians affiliate) on Saturday evening at Classic Park. Fort Wayne (23-41, 50-80) continued to use the long ball to score, pounding two home runs in the affair.

The first came with two outs in the top of the first. Brandon Valenzuela belted a ball over the right field wall to start the game’s scoring. It was Valenzuela’s 10th home run of the season, the first time he’s reached double-digit homers in his four-year professional career. The catcher has now homered in three straight starts. Fort Wayne led 1-0 after an inning.

In the second, Agustín Ruiz blasted a solo home run to right field. Ruiz’s home run was the 11th hit by Fort Wayne in the series, tied for the most in a single series this year (Fort Wayne also hit 11 from April 19-24 @ Lansing). It was 2-0 TinCaps after two.

Lake County (41-22, 76-53) took charge in the sixth, however. The Captains strung together three two-out knocks, including Joe Naranjo’s 18th home run of the year, to score a trio of runs. Lake County took a 3-2 lead to the seventh.

The TinCaps brought the tying run to first base in the ninth but could not score. The loss came in Fort Wayne’s secondto last game of the season. While the Captains clinched a playoff bid with their win, the TinCaps wrap up the 2022 campaign Sunday afternoon.

Next Game: Sunday, Sept. 11 @ Lake County Captains (1:00 p.m.)