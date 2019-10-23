Turner, Ross become first TinCaps to play in World Series

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – While a number of former Fort Wayne Wizards went on to play in the World Series history was made on Tuesday night as Washington Nationals shortstop Trae Turner and teammate and reliever Joe Ross became the first former TinCaps to play in the Fall Classic.

Turner was an instant star at Parkview Field in 2014. The 13th pick in the MLB Draft that summer out of N.C. State by the Padres, Turner played 46 games with the TinCaps, collecting 69 hits and battling .369 with a .447 on base percentage and 14 stolen bases.

Ross pitched parts of the 2012 and 2013 seasons in Fort Wayne. He was a first round pick by the Padres in 2011 out a high school in California.

The former TinCaps stars will be matched up against former Fort Wayne manager, Michael Collins, who now serves as the Houston Astros’ catching coach.s i

Collins had a seven-year stint as a coach and manager in the Padres’ organization from 2011-17, including 2014 in Fort Wayne, before joining the Astros as their bullpen catcher.

More than half of the players for both the Astros and the Nationals have appeared in the Midwest League. Houston has been affiliated with the Quad Cities River Bandits since 2013. Washington is affiliated with the Hagerstown Suns of the South Atlantic League (equivalent to the Midwest League).

Nationals

· INF Matt Adams (Quad Cities, 2010)

· INF Asdrúbal Cabrera (Wisconsin, 2005)

· LHP Patrick Corbin (Cedar Rapids, 2010)

· INF Brian Dozier (Beloit, 2010)

· LHP Roenis Elías (Clinton, 2011)

· C Yan Gomes (Lansing, 2010; Lake County, 2015*)

· RHP Javy Guerra (Great Lakes, 2009)

· INF Howie Kendrick (Cedar Rapids, 2004)

· OF Gerardo Parra (South Bend, 2007)

· RHP Tanner Rainey (Dayton, 2016)

· RHP Fernando Rodney (West Michigan, 2000)

· RHP Joe Ross (FORT WAYNE, 2012-13**)

· RHP Aníbal Sánchez (West Michigan, 2017*)

· INF Trea Turner (FORT WAYNE, 2014)

· Manager: Dave Martinez (Quad Cities, 1983-84)

· Bench Coach: Chip Hale (Kenosha, 1987)

· Assistant Hitting Coach: Joe Dillon (Lansing, 1998)

· Third Base Coach: Bob Henley (Burlington, 1994)

· Bullpen Coach: Henry Blanco (Peoria, 2007*)

· General Manager: Mike Rizzo (Peoria, 1983)

Astros

· RHP Bryan Abreu (Quad Cities, 2018)

· OF Yordan Alvarez (Quad Cities, 2017)

· OF Michael Brantley (Lake County, 2016*)

· INF Alex Bregman (Quad Cities, 2015)

· C Robinson Chirinos (Lansing, 2003-04; Peoria, 2006)

· INF Carlos Correa (Quad Cities, 2013)

· RHP Josh James (Quad Cities, 2015)

· C Martín Maldonado (Wisconsin, 2009)

· OF Jake Marisnick (Lansing, 2010-11)

· RHP Roberto Osuna (Lansing, 2013)

· OF George Springer (Quad Cities, 2014*)

· OF Kyle Tucker (Quad Cities, 2016)

· RHP Jose Urquidy (Quad Cities, 2016)

· Manager: A.J. Hinch (San Diego Padres executive, 2010-14)

· Bench Coach: Joe Espada (West Michigan, 1996)

· First Base Coach: Don Kelly (West Michigan, 2002)

· Catching Coach: Michael Collins (Cedar Rapids, 2004-05; FORT WAYNE manager, 2014)

*MLB Rehab Assignment

**On 40-man roster, but not active

Rosters based on NLCS & ALCS

Note: Turner is technically the first former TinCaps player to reach the World Series. In recent years, Fort Wayne alums to reach the Fall Classic have included David Freese, Corey Kluber, and Michael Cuddyer, all of whom played for the organization before Parkview Field opened in 2009, back when the team was known as the Wizards and played at Memorial Stadium from 1993-2008.