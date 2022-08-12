EASTLAKE, Ohio — TinCaps starting pitcher Jackson Wolf struck out 10 batters across six innings, but Fort Wayne lost to the Lake County Captains, 3-1, on Friday night at Classic Park.

Left fielder Albert Fabian came through for the TinCaps (17-23, 44-62) with a two-out, RBI single in the top of the first inning to open the scoring early. Fabian plated third baseman Lucas Dunn after he walked and moved to second on a walk drawn by first baseman Cole Cummings.

Wolf held the Captains (24-14, 59-45) to one run on four hits and one walk. The only mistake that cost him was a solo home run to the reigning Midwest League Player of the Month, left fielder Johnathan Rodriguez, that led off the bottom of the seventh. Wolf wound up one shy of his career-high for strikeouts.

Lake County, which has won seven in a row, broke the 1-1 tie with a pair of runs in the eighth.

On a 74-degree night, the game was played in 2 hours and 10 minutes.

Next Game: Saturday, Aug. 13 @ Lake County Captains (6:35 p.m.)