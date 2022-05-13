SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) – South Bend’s Yohendrick Pinango’s scored six combined runs on two home runs to wipe out the TinCaps, 11-2, on Friday.

The TinCaps two runs came in the top of the first inning after Robert Hassell knocked out his sixth home run of the season. Fort Wayne would fail to score after Hassell’s homer.

South Bend tied the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the first Bradlee Beesly and Matt Mervis scored. The Cubs would take the lead for good after Fabian Pertruz hit an RBI single in the bottom of the third, allowing Jake Slaughter to score.

The TinCaps and Cubs continue their series on Saturday at 4:05 p.m.