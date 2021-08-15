TinCaps win third straight to end homestand

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After dropping the first three games of a six-game set, the Fort Wayne TinCaps took the series finale against the South Bend Cubs (Chicago Cubs affiliate) for their third consecutive victory, winning 6-1 at Parkview Field on Sunday afternoon.

The TinCaps (43-47) took a shutout into the ninth inning. The pitching performance was spearheaded by right-handed starter Connor Lehmann. On his 25th birthday, Lehmann fired five shutout innings, allowing just two hits and striking out four. Relievers Felix Minjarez and Austin Smith both followed Lehmann with scoreless outings.

Offensively, Fort Wayne got to Cubs starter and former TinCap Anderson Espinoza right away. Espinoza lasted just 2/3 of an inning, allowing four earned runs. Three runs came in on a bases-clearing double from shortstop Justin Lopez, with the fourth coming on an RBI single from designated hitter Luis Almanzar.

In the sixth, third baseman Ethan Skender lined his second hit of the game into right field and was driven in by catcher Adam Kerner’s RBI double. Second baseman Chris Givin immediately followed Kerner with another run-producing double. For Skender, his two singles and walk drawn extended his on-base streak to a TinCaps season-best 15 games.

The Cubs (40-49) scored their lone run in the final frame, when right fielder Alexander Canario doubled to lead off the inning and later came across.

With the win on Sunday, the TinCaps earned the six-game series split and took the season series, 10-8, over their in-state rival.

Next Game: Tuesday, August 17 at West Michigan (7:05 p.m.)

· Fort Wayne Probable Starter: LHP Noel Vela

· West Michigan Probable Starter: LHP Adam Wolf