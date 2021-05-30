TinCaps win third straight in South Bend over the Cubs

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne TinCaps won their third game in a row for the first time this season on Saturday night, beating the South Bend Cubs (Chicago Cubs affiliate), 3-1, at Four Winds Field.

The TinCaps (10-12) rode stellar pitching for the second night in a row, this time anchored by right-hander Matt Waldron. The Nebraska native threw six innings of one-run ball, with five strikeouts and no walks. Waldron commanded both his biting curveball and newly-inserted knuckleball, and the wicked movement of both pitches was on full display.

The ‘Caps bullpen continued the run of form. Reliever Sam Keating didn’t allow a hit in his two innings out of the ‘pen, and Carter Loewen earned his fourth save of the season—tied for the High-A Central lead—with a scoreless inning of his own. Over the last 18 innings, the TinCaps pitching staff has allowed just one run.

Offensively, every run for Fort Wayne was plated in the third. After knocking a single into left field, second baseman Reinaldo Ilarraza stole second base. Center fielder Jawuan Harris walked and left fielder Grant Little was hit by a pitch to load the bases. TinCaps first baseman Yorman Rodriguez bounced into a double play, allowing Ilarraza to cross to open the scoring. Just two hitters later, right fielder Tirso Ornelas belted his ninth double of the season into right-center field, plating Little and designated hitter Seamus Curran. Ornelas is tied for the High-A Central lead in doubles.

The TinCaps enter Sunday with a chance to win the six-game series.