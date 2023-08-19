FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After winning three straight nail-biting wins, the TinCaps fell flat in a 7-1 loss to Dayton on Saturday night.

The TinCaps now trail Midwest League East Division leader West Michigan by a game and a half with 19 games to go. West Michigan topped South Bend in extra innings on Saturday night.

Fort Wayne surrendered three home runs in the loss, including 11 hits to the Dragons. Dayton jumped out to an early 4-0 lead after a pair of solo shots, followed by a 2-run double.

Meanwhile, the TinCaps only collected seven hits in Saturday’s loss. Their lone run came on a RBI single from Carlos Luis in the final inning.

The TinCaps can still earn a series victory with a win over Dayton on Sunday. The final game in this 6-game series is scheduled to begin at 1:05 p.m.