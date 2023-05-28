FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After shutting out Lansing on back-to-back nights, the TinCaps couldn’t keep the Lugnuts off the scoreboard in a 2-1 loss on Sunday afternoon. The loss also snaps a 4-game winning streak for Fort Wayne.

Lansing’s Junior Perez drove in both runs for the Lugnuts, once on a base hit in the first inning followed by another single in the third.

Joshua Mears drove in Fort Wayne’s only run of the day in the fifth inning on a RBI single to left field. Mears has now hit an RBI in seven consecutive games.

Fort Wayne falls to 19-26 following Sunday’s loss, but the TinCaps already secured their third series win in fourth weeks after taking Saturday’s outing against Lansing.

The TinCaps have Monday off before continuing their 12-game home stand against South Bend. Game one of a 6-game series is Tuesday, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.