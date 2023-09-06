DAYTON, Ohio – The TinCaps won a roller coaster game against the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds affiliate), 13-9, at Day Air Ballpark on Wednesday night. With the victory, Fort Wayne remains a half-game ahead of the West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers affiliate) for a spot in the Midwest League playoffs. There are four games remaining in the regular season.

Click here for the latest Midwest League standings.

The TinCaps (35-27, 67-61) broke an 8-8 tie with five runs in the top of the ninth inning. Carlos Luis had a pinch-hit, go-ahead RBI single. Then, with the bases loaded, center fielder Sammy Zavala (No. 5 Padres prospect) hit a bases-clearing double to expand the lead to 12-8. Second baseman Nerwilian Cedeño (No. 27 Padres prospect) added an RBI single to drive in Zavala.

Dragons (32-30, 65-63) first baseman Ruben Ibarra hit a solo home run in the bottom of the ninth inning, but Cole Paplham shut the door after that.

Fort Wayne once led 6-0, only for Dayton to rally and take an 8-6 lead.

Designated hitter Albert Fabian opened the scoring in the second with an RBI double. Third baseman Devin Ortiz provided a sacrifice fly in the frame as well.

In the third, Zavala had an RBI single to increase the lead to 3-0. Cedeño followed with a three-run homer to double the lead to 6-0.

The Dragons responded with five in their half of the third and three more in the fourth.

The ‘Caps tied the game with a run in the sixth and another in the seventh. First baseman Griffin Doersching scored on a passed ball in the sixth and then had a game-equalizing single in the seventh.

The game took 3 hours and 38 minutes, Fort Wayne’s longest of the season.

The TinCaps finished with 15 hits, going 7-for-17 with runners in scoring position.

Next Game: Thursday, Sept. 7 @ Dayton (7:05 p.m.)