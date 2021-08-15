TinCaps win in front of sellout crowd

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne TinCaps beat the South Bend Cubs (Chicago Cubs affiliate) on Saturday night, 6-3, in front of Parkview Field’s 10th sellout crowd of the 2021 season.

The TinCaps (42-47) were anchored by right-handed starter Moises Lugo, who went a season-long six innings in his 16th start of the year. The 22-year-old from the Dominican Republic surrendered just two hits and one run while striking out eight.

The Cubs (40-48) started the scoring in the top of the second inning, when designated hitter Bryce Ball hit a solo home run to right-center field. The blast was the former Braves farmhand’s third as a member of the Cubs organization after being acquired via trade last month.

Fort Wayne plated its first run in the bottom of the sixth, and kept pouring it on. Highlighted by RBI hits from right fielder Tirso Ornelas and catcher Adam Kerner, and a two-run single from designated hitter Luis Almanzar, the TinCaps logged a five-run inning against a pair of South Bend pitchers.

A throwing error and an RBI single from Cubs center fielder Edmond Americaan trimmed the TinCaps lead to three by the seventh inning stretch, but Fort Wayne first baseman Yorman Rodriguez added a run in the bottom half of the inning with a solo home run. After being transferred from Triple-A El Paso earlier in the week, the homer marked Rodriguez’s first as a TinCap.

A crowd of 7,333 fans packed the ballpark on a beautiful night with the temperate 77 degrees at first pitch. Only the Fourth of July, with 7,686 fans, has brought a bigger crowd so far this season.

Next Game: Sunday, August 15 vs. South Bend (1:05 p.m.)

· Fort Wayne Probable Starter: RHP Connor Lehmann

· South Bend Probable Starter: RHP Anderson Espinoza