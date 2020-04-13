With opening day postponed TinCaps weigh in on possibilities at Parkview Field

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – TinCaps fans were set to get their first taste of baseball at Parkview Field on Monday night, as April 13 was the original date for Fort Wayne’s home opener in 2020.

With the uncertainty surround COVID-19, the opener has been postponed while fans and the organization alike are left wondering if, when, and how they’ll see baseball in downtown Fort Wayne this summer.

Team president Mike Nutter and TinCaps manager Anthony Contreras helped answer some of those questions on Monday.