DAYTON, Ohio (WANE) – Sal Stewart hit a walk-off solo shot to complete a 4-3 Dayton comeback over Fort Wayne on Thursday.

Despite the loss, the TinCaps still control lead the Midwest League’s East Division by a half game thanks to a West Michigan loss on Thursday.

Fort Wayne jumped ahead to an early 3-0 lead in the top of the third inning. Albert Fabian smacked a solo shot to right, with Kervin Pichardo and Nerwilian Cedeño each hitting an RBI double in the frame.

Dayton closed the gap throughout the rest of the game, with the Dragons tying things up in the bottom of the sixth. Fort Wayne only got one out when Stewart hit the game-winning home run.

With three games left in the regular season, the TinCaps need a combination of three wins and/or West Michigan losses to lock up a playoff spot. Fort Wayne continues their series Friday at 7:05 p.m.