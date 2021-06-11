TinCaps walk off to win in the bottom of 10

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In their first extra-innings game of the season, the Fort Wayne TinCaps walked it off in the 10th inning on a Justin Lopez double against the Lake County Captains (Cleveland affiliate) at Parkview Field on Thursday night, 5-4.

Offensively, the TinCaps (14-18) offense got started in the third inning. Third baseman Ethan Skender plated shortstop Kelvin Melean with a single to center field for his seventh run driven in this season.

Lake County sprinkled in a run in both the sixth and seventh innings, including an RBI-double from Captains first baseman Aaron Bracho. But after the stretch, the TinCaps responded. Melean led off the frame with a single, left fielder Grant Little walked, and catcher Adam Kerner was hit by a pitch by Captains starter Logan Allen to load the bases with nobody out.

Skender plated the first of the inning with a sacrifice fly. Immediately following, Captains pitcher Alec Wisely threw a wild pitch, allowing Little to score from third and tie the game, 3-3. Right fielder Dwanya Williams-Sutton gave the TinCaps the lead with two outs in the inning, stroking an RBI-double to left-center, bringing Kerner home.

In the ninth, Lake County got the necessary run back to send the game to extra innings. Austen Wade led off the inning with a walk, and he scored due to a communication error on a fly ball with two away.

In extras, TinCaps closer Carter Loewen stranded the placed runner at second base by getting out of the top of the 10th in order. In the bottom half, Lopez, with two outs, blooped a ball down the left-field line that dropped and immediately bounced into the Toyota Field Boxes. The TinCaps won in the 10th on the ground-rule double, 5-4.

Tonight’s starter for the TinCaps, right-hander Matt Waldron, kept his hot stretch on the mound rolling. The Omaha native struck out seven, walked just one, and allowed two runs across six innings of work.