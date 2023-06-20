SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne plated five runs in the top of the third inning and never looked back as the TinCaps bested the Cubs 8-4 on Tuesday night in South Bend to open the series between the in-state rivals.

Lucas Dunn added a three-run home run in the top of the seventh, his fourth home run of the season.

TinCaps starter Jared Kollar gave up just one run over six innings, yielding six hits while striking out five. His ERA now stands at 1.67 for the season.

These two play game two of their six-game series at 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday.