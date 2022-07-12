FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne TinCaps have won four of their last five games after a 7-1 victory over the Lansing Lugnuts (Oakland A’s affiliate) at Parkview Field on Tuesday night.

Lansing (7-9, 32-50) led 1-0, but Fort Wayne (6-10, 33-49) scored three runs in the fourth and never looked back.

TinCaps left-handed starting pitcher Noel Vela tossed six innings of one-run ball working around five hits and only one walk.

After the Lugnuts claimed the game’s first run in the third, ‘Caps catcher Brandon Valenzuela knocked a two-out, game-tying single in the fourth. Valenzuela was the final batter Lansing starter Mac Lardner faced before leaving with an injury. That proved to be a turning point.

Shortstop Jarryd Dale hit an RBI single against new reliever Joe DeMers to make it 2-1 and then left fielder Corey Rosier scored on a wild pitch. Rosier finished the game 3-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base.

In the fifth, second baseman Max Ferguson ripped a run-scoring triple and scored on a balk to increase the lead to 5-1. An inning later, desginated hitter Adam Kerner laced a two-run double. That was one of two hits for Kerner.

Edwuin Bencomo followed Vela with two perfect innings followed by a scoreless ninth from Ethan Routzahn.

Next Game: Wednesday, July 13 vs. Lansing (12:05 p.m.)- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Efraín Contreras (No. 19 Padres prospect)- Lugnuts Probable Starter: RHP Christian Fernandez