TinCaps top Whitecaps in pitcher’s duel as Fort Wayne wins fourth in a row

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. – The TinCaps have won four games in a row for the second time this season after a 2-1 win over the West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers affiliate) on Wednesday night at LMCU Ballpark. The four-game win streak, starting this past Saturday at Parkview Field against Lake County, matches Fort Wayne’s stretch from June 20-24 against both Dayton and South Bend.

The TinCaps (28-33) were gifted a spectacular start from right-hander Matt Waldron. The newly-invented knuckleballer settled in after allowing an unearned first inning run without surrendering a hit. Across his professional career-long eight innings of work, Waldron struck out eight Whitecaps hitters and allowed just four hits.

Waldron’s outing was the first time a TinCaps pitcher has thrown eight innings since Joey Cantillo did it more than two calendar years ago, and it came on the heels of back-to-back seven inning performances over his past two starts. Over his last three appearances, the Omaha, Nebraska native has totaled 22 innings, 21 strikeouts, and just four earned runs while throwing 317 pitches.

While Waldron was phenomenal, Whitecaps (27-33) starter Adam Wolf matched his efficiency though the front half of the game. The left-hander twirled five shutout innings, allowed four hits and struck out three.

Fort Wayne finally broke through in the eighth, when third baseman Chris Givin led off the inning by blasting his second home run over the last four games against West Michigan reliever Austin Bergner.

In the ninth, right fielder Tirso Ornelas dropped a two-out, RBI single into right field, plating left fielder Grant Little to give the TinCaps a 2-1 lead.

In the bottom of the ninth, Cuban left-hander Ramon Perez came on in relief of Waldron, and showcased his mid-90s fastball. Perez struck out two Whitecaps hitters and collected his first save as a TinCap in 2021.

The TinCaps are now 11-5 in games decided by one run this season.

Next Games: Thursday, July 15 @ West Michigan (Doubleheader)

· – Game 1: Fort Wayne Probable Starter: RHP Gabe Mosser

· – Game 1: West Michigan Probable Starter: LHP Beau Brieske

· – Game 2: Fort Wayne Probable Starter: TBD

· – Game 2: West Michigan Probable Starter: RHP Sandel De La Cruz

Watch: MiLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com