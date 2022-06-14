LANSING, Mich. – The Fort Wayne TinCaps downed the Lansing Lugnuts, 3-1, (Oakland Athletics affiliate) at Jackson Field on Tuesday night. The TinCaps clung to two first-inning runs until late in the game with strong pitching throughout.Corey Rosier started the game with a double down the left-field line. Five pitches later, RobertHassellIII turned a 2-2 pitch into an RBI double off the bottom of the fence in left-center field. Then with two outs, Dale scorched a one-hopper off the end of shortstop Drew Swift’s glove for a single to score Hassell and make it 2-0.Fort Wayne (23-25) stayed in front because of starter Robert Gasser. The No. 8 Padres prospect was dominant for the second straight start. The left-hander quickly bounced back off a leadoff walk in the first by picking off Gabriel Maciel before striking out a pair. In the second, Gasser also struck out two batters in a row to end the frame. His inning-ending punchout of Lazaro Armenteros featured four straight sliders to produce the swinging strikeout.Gasser pitched around leadoff hits in the third and fourth, stranding three runners total over that stretch and keeping Fort Wayne on top, 2-0. The southpaw ended his outing the way he started it, picking off Joshwan Wright with two outs to end the fifth.The Lugnuts (22-36) broke through offensively in the bottom of the eighth. With a runner on first, Tyler Soderstrom smashed a ball high off the wall in left-center field to score Swift. Soderstrom, though, was thrown out trying to advance to third. The TinCaps entered the ninth leading 2-1.Fort Wayne finally secured some insurance in the top of the ninth. Batting from the left side, catcher Brandon Valenzuela pulled a ball over the 337-feet sign in right field for his fifth home run of the season and fourth since May 29. Valenzuela’s solo shot upped the advantage for the ’Caps to 3-1.

Lefty reliever Ramón Perez notched the save as he overcame a walk with three strikeouts. ‘Caps pitchers in total K-ed 11.

Meanwhile, the TinCaps only struck out twice at the plate all night. Fort Wayne has struck out the fewest times this season, while the club’s pitchers lead the circuit in striking batters out.

Next Game:Wednesday, June 15 @ Lansing Lugnuts (7:05 p.m.)Fort Wayne Probable Starter: RHP Dwayne MatosLansing Probable Starter: LHP Mac Lardner