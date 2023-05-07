EASTLAKE, Ohio (WANE) – The TinCaps earned their first series win this season with a 6-3 win over Lake County on Sunday.

With the win, Fort Wayne clinches the 6-game series with a 4-2 record.

All of the TinCaps runs came via the long ball on Sunday. Marcos Castañon blasted a 3-run shot to left field to put the TinCaps on the board in the first inning. Lucas Dunn followed that up with a solo shot in the sixth inning, with Jakob Marsee and Jackson Merrill adding a solo home run in the seventh.

Following Sunday’s win, the TinCaps improve to 9-18 on the season.

The TinCaps are off Monday before hosting Beloit for a 6-game series. Game one is Tuesday at 6:35 p.m.