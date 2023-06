SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) – Jackson Merrill blasted a two-run home run in the top of the third to open the scoring and the TinCaps never looked back as Fort Wayne won its third game in a row 7-1 at the South Bend Cubs on Wednesday night.

TinCaps starter Adam Mazur gave up just one earned run over five innings while striking out four. His ERA for the season sits at 1.72.

These two will play game three of their six-game series in South Bend at 7:05 p.m. Thursday.