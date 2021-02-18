TinCaps to play 120-game season beginning May 4

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Play ball!

The Fort Wayne TinCaps announced Thursday the club will play a 120-game schedule this season, with Opening Day set for Tuesday, May 4. Parkview Field will host 60 home games in the 2021 season.

It will be the first baseball for the TinCaps since 2019 after the coronavirus pandemic scrapped the 2020 season.

“This schedule has been highly anticipated for us after losing our 2020 season,” said TinCaps President Mike Nutter. “We can’t wait to welcome our amazing fans back to Parkview Field in a safe and fun fashion this year.”

It’s not clear yet if fans will be allowed at Parkview Field for the games, but a news release mentioned guests at games. A TinCaps official told WANE 15 that the team was planning for as many fans as Allen County guidelines allow.

“As excited as we are and as much as we want to jump into our season, we will utilize caution and discretion for every event at Parkview Field to prioritize the health and safety of our guests, staff, and team,” said Nutter. “We’re optimistic that between now and Opening Day we’ll continue to see great progress in our community and region’s fight against the virus and look forward to getting closer to some level of normalcy. But it’s great to have May 4 and our other dates on the calendar, and rest assured it’s game on for Opening Day.”

The TinCaps will play 96 of their 120 games against the other five East Division clubs. Fort Wayne also will play 24 games against West Division opponents, including six home games against the South Bend Cubs (Chicago Cubs affiliate).

The team will play six-game series this year to reduce travel. Mondays will be universal off-days.

The TinCaps season includes games on the Fourth of July and during the opening weekend of Fort Wayne’s Three Rivers Festival (July 9-11). The season will run through Sept. 19.