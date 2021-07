LANSING, Mich. (WANE) – Down 1-0 in the top of the eighth inning, Tirso Ornelas launched a three-run home run that put the TinCaps on the scoreboard and eventually led to a 3-1 victory in the first of a six-game series in Lansing.

It was the second home run of the season for Ornelas.

These two will play again Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m.