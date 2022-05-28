FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne surrendered 17 runs between their two games to Quad Cities on Saturday, falling 11-3 and 6-2 in a doubleheader.

The TinCaps gave up four home runs in game one, with Quad Cities’ Juan Carlos Negret going yard twice. Fort Wayne would get a run in the final three innings to avoid a shutout.

In game two, Fort Wayne got off to a fast start before allowing three runs in the top of the third inning. The TinCaps would cut the deficit to a one-run game by the end of the third inning, but they would fail to score again.

The TinCaps wrap up their 2-week home stand with a Sunday matinee against Quad Cities on Sunday at 1:05 p.m.