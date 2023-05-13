FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After resuming play from Friday’s rainout, the TinCaps came up empty in a doubleheader to Beloit on Saturday.

In game one, the TinCaps failed to hold onto a 2-0 lead in a 4-2 loss. Jacob Berry blasted a 2-run shot in the eighth inning to help Beloit take the lead for good.

The TinCaps’ struggles carried over into game two with a 5-1 loss. Beloit sprinted out of the gates with three runs in the first inning. Fort Wayne’s lone run came on a groundout by Cole Cummings, allowing Marcos Castañon to reach home.

Fort Wayne wraps up their 6-game series against Beloit on Sunday, with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m.