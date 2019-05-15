TinCaps swept by Lake County

The TinCaps pounded out 11 hits (five extra-base hits) and had four players with two hits, but lost 10-6 to Lake County (Cleveland Indians affiliate) on Wednesday afternoon in the final game of a three-game series at Classic Park.

The Captains (22-15) raced out to a three-run lead after the first, scoring three runs on five singles and an error. Will Benson, Ruben Cardenas, and Miguel Jerez drove in the three runs in the frame.

Fort Wayne (15-22) responded with a single run in the second inning via aBlake Hunt double that drove home Dwanya Williams-Sutton. Hunt is tied for second on the TinCaps with six doubles this season. The catcher also finished the game with two hits, his first multi-hit game since April 24 against Bowling Green (13-game span).

Lake County scored again in the bottom of the second inning on a Benson two-run home run. The 2016 first-round pick is tied for second in the Midwest League with seven home runs this season.

The TinCaps scored once in the sixth whenJawuan Harris singled, stole second, and scored on a fielding error. The Captains answered with two runs of their own in the bottom of the fifth, a half inning that featured three hits, a hit batter, a double steal, and two fielding errors.

Justin Lopez smacked a one-out, line drive home run in the sixth inning, marking the first home run of the season for the 19-year-old native of Venezuela. Yet, the Captains scored three more times in the sixth to put the game out of reach. The runs came home via a walk, three hits, and a fielding error.

Fort Wayne completed the afternoon’s scoring with three runs in the seventh.Xavier Edwards (single), Tucupita Marcano (single) and Williams-Sutton (triple) each had hits in the inning. All three finished the game with two hits. Edwards now has hits in ten straight games (tied for the longest streak on the TinCaps this season) and has reached in 18 straight games (the longest streak on the TinCaps this season).

The TinCaps begin their longest homestand of the season, an eight-gamer, on Thursday.

Next Game

Thursday, May 16 vs. Lansing (7:05 p.m.)

– TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Joey Cantillo

– Lugnuts Probable Starter:RHP Sean Wymer

Watch:Comcast 81 & MiLB.TV

Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn