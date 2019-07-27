TinCaps swept by Hot Rods

TinCaps

by: TinCaps Media Relations

tincaps vs bowling green hot rods

BOWLING GREEN, Kent. – Dwanya Williams-Sutton had his third consecutive multi-hit game, but the TinCaps lost their road trip finale against the Bowling Green Hot Rods (Tampa Bay Rays affiliate) at Bowling Green Ballpark, 4-2.

Williams-Sutton, Fort Wayne’s 22-year-old right fielder, gave the ‘Caps a 1-0 lead three batters into the game with a double to the right-field corner that scored center fielder Jawuan Harris, who had walked, from first base.

The TinCaps (11-22, 44-57) increased their lead to 2-0 in the second thanks to a two-out RBI single by first baseman Lee Solomon to plate second baseman Justin Lopez from second. The ‘Caps were up against right-hander Shane Baz, a 20-year-old with a high-90s fastball, who’s rated as the No. 8 Rays prospect.

Omar Cruz out-pitched Baz while he was on the mound. The 20-year-old lefty from Mexico spun 5 1/3 scoreless innings with only two singles and three walks conceded.

However, the Hot Rods (22-11, 61-42) rallied for three runs in the seventh and added insurance in the eighth.

