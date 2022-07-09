FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the first time in four months, the TinCaps swept a doubleheader after knocking off Lake County, 3-2 and 6-2, on Saturday.

For the second time this week, the TinCaps had to go to extra innings to decide the outcome of in game one. Fort Wayne failed to get any base hits until the bottom of the seventh inning. With two outs, Jarryd Dale got one down to right field to score Lucas Dunn. In the next at-bat, a passed ball allowed Corey Rosier to score the tying run from third base.

In the extra inning, the TinCaps got out of a bases loaded jam to hold Lake County scoreless. The TinCaps then walked it off after the Captains threw ball four with bases loaded, allowing Olivier Basabe to score the game-winning run.

In game two, the TinCaps got off to a much faster start by scoring four runs in the second inning. Jack Stronach got Fort Wayne on the board with a sacrifice fly to left field. that was followed by a line drive by Matthew Acosta that cleared the bases for a 3-run RBI double.

Stronach finished the second game with two RBI after bringing in another run in the bottom of the fourth inning. Cole Cummings also knocked in a solo shot deep to right field to add some insurance.

Fort Wayne will look to clinch the series win over Lake County on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.