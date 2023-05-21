DAYTON, Ohio (WANE) – After scoring a combined 21 runs, Fort Wayne outlasted Dayton in an 11-10 victory to clinch their second straight road series win on Sunday.

With the win, Fort Wayne finishes the 6-game series against Dayton with a 4-2 record.

The TinCaps raced off to an early lead on a 2-run shot by Carlos Luis in the first inning. Luis’s mash also plated Jackson Merrill to give Fort Wayne a 2-0 lead.

Fort Wayne doubled their lead in the third inning thanks to Nathan Martorella and Colton Bender. Martorella slashed a RBI double to score Marcos Castañon, while Bender brought in Martorella on a groundout.

Dayton answered back with four runs in the bottom of the third inning to tie the game at 4-4. Fort Wayne answered back with three runs over the next four innings. Joshua Mears and Jackson Merrill each batted in a run, while Cole Cummings and Blake Dunn each scored on a Dayton error.

After the Dragons roared back in the bottom of the seventh inning with six runs to take a 10-7 lead, Martorella delivered the game-winning hit in the eighth. The TinCaps’ first baseman crushed a ball to right center field for a grand slam, Martorella’s seventh home run of the season.

Following Sunday’s win, the TinCaps improve to 15-24 on the season. The TinCaps have Monday off before hosting Lansing for a 6-game series. Game one is Tuesday, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.