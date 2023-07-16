MIDLAND, Mich. (WANE) – The TinCaps bounced back from consecutive losses in a 10-9 slugfest at Great Lakes on Sunday afternoon.

Sunday’s contest saw plenty of late-game drama, but the TinCaps held on late.

Leading 10-1 midway through the sixth inning, Great Lakes nearly closed the deficit by scoring six in the bottom of the frame. After another Great Lakes score in the eighth inning, the Loons loaded the bases with two outs in the final frame. Keegan Collett retired Great Lakes’ Luis Yanel Diaz to preserve the win for Fort Wayne.

Prior to Great Lakes’ rally, the TinCaps took an early lead thanks to a 2-run bomb by Juan Zabala in the top of the third inning. Nathan Martorella added another score on a sac fly to give the TinCaps a 3-0 lead after three.

After Graham Pauley drove in another run in the fourth inning, Fort Wayne broke the game open with five runs in the fifth. Carlos Luis drove in a run, while Albert Fabian added another on a sac fly. Pauley highlighted the scoring by dropping a 3-run bomb to right field.

Jakob Marsee scored what would be the game-winning running with a solo shot in the sixth inning.

The TinCaps improve to 44-40 on the season, including a 12-6 record in the second half of Midwest League play.

Fort Wayne has Monday off before hosting Lake County for a 6-game series that starts Tuesday.