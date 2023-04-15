FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Jacob Marsee hit a walk-off RBI single to clinch a 12-11 TinCaps win on Saturday afternoon at Parkview Field.

Trailing 4-1 midway through the fifth inning, the TinCaps used a 7-run inning to jump ahead for the first time all afternoon. Marcos Castanon hit a RBI double to trim the deficit to two. Carlos Luis then jacked a grand slam to give the TinCaps their first lead. Justin Farmer added a 2-run shot to give Fort Wayne an 8-4 lead at the end of the inning.

Lake County answered back with four runs over the next three innings to tie the game again. Fort Wayne’s Nathan Martorella would then mash a 2-run shot in the bottom of the eighth inning to make it a 10-8 game.

The Captains would not go away in the final inning. Down to their last out, Milan Tolentino knocked in a 2-RBI line drive to give Lake County an 11-10 lead.

The TinCaps would have one last answer in the final inning. Farmer reached second base, driving in Carlos Luis for the tying run. Marsee would then deliver the game-winning hit in the next at-bat.

Fort Wayne looks to clinch a series split against Lake County with a win on Sunday. Weather permitting, first pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.