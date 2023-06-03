FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On “Daisies Night” at Parkview Field, the TinCaps couldn’t complete a celebratory day with an 11-4 loss to South Bend.

After surrendering the first two runs of the game, the TinCaps used a 4-run fourth inning to vault in front. Carlos Luis forced a fielder’s choice to plate the first run of the game. Lucas Dunn then drove in the tying run with a base hit, and Justin Farmer cranked in two more on a double to left field.

South Bend responded with seven unanswered runs, including six in the eighth inning to go in front for good.

The TinCaps wrap up a season-long 12-game home stand on Sunday, with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m.