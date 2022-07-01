COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Robert Hassell III had two hits and a walk, but the Fort Wayne TinCaps lost to the West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers affiliate), 4-0, on Friday night at LMCU Ballpark.

The center field prospect for the TinCaps (1-5, 28-45) raised his batting average to .307 for the season, ranking second in the Midwest League. Hassell’s .372 on-base percentage ranks eighth in the circuit.

However, the Whitecaps (4-2, 36-37) sent Fort Wayne to its 13th shutout loss of the season. West Michigan took a 1-0 lead in the third after there were two outs and no one on base. Number nine hitter Esney Chacon tripled and on the next pitch Ben Malgeri plated him with a single.

The Whitecaps added to their lead in the fourth as Bryant Packard hit a solo home run and in the eighth Trei Cruz swatted a two-run homer.

TinCaps starter Efraín Contreras, coming back from Tommy John surgery, went a season-long five innings.

Fort Wayne left fielder Corey Rosier walked twice to extend his on-base streak to 15 games — the fifth-longest active streak in the league.