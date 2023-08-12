LANSING, Mich. (WANE) – The TinCaps’ woes continued on Saturday with a 10-1 loss at the Lansing Lugnuts. Fort Wayne has dropped three straight games after winning the first two matchups at Lansing.

The Lugnuts grabbed an early lead on a RBI single in the second inning, followed by a 2-run blast in the fifth inning to take a 3-0 lead.

Fort Wayne plated their only run in the top of the eighth inning on a RBI single by Jakob Marsee. The TinCaps outfielder has 36 RBI this summer in Fort Wayne.

Lansing broke the game open with a 7-run eighth inning, which was capped off by a Colby Thomas RBI triple.

The TinCaps look to salvage a series split at Lansing in their series finale on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.