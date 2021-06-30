TinCaps stumble in 8-1 loss to Loons

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne TinCaps fell to the Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) at Parkview Field on Wednesday night, 8-1.

The TinCaps (23-26) finished June with a 13-13 record, a three-win improvement from the opening month of the season. Fort Wayne won six of its last 10 games in the month.

Great Lakes (26-24) opened scoring in the first inning without registering a hit. After Loons center fielder James Outman walked to begin the game, he stole second and third base, and was plated on a sacrifice fly by right fielder Ryan Ward.

After two more in the third and one in the fourth, Great Lakes continued to add in the sixth inning. Designated hitter Andy Pages, the No. 8 prospect in the Dodgers system, ripped a two-run single the other way to extend the Loons lead to 6-0.

In the eighth, Pages and the Loons added two more. The 20-year-old Dodgers prospect blasted his league-leading 16th home run of the year, collecting a total of four RBIs on the night and improving his season total to 39.

The TinCaps added their lone run in the bottom of the ninth. Third baseman Ethan Skender led off the frame with a walk, and a hard ground ball from catcher Adam Kerner plated him with two away.

Second baseman Kelvin Melean extended his on-base streak to 11 games with a pair of singles.

Next Game: Thursday, July 1 vs. Great Lakes (7:05 p.m.)

– Fort Wayne Probable Starter: RHP Anderson Espinoza (No. 11 Padres prospect)

– Great Lakes Probable Starter: RHP Jesus Vargas

Watch: Comcast Network 81 | MiLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com