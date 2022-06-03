MIDLAND, Mich. -The Fort Wayne TinCaps lost, 5-2, to the Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) at Dow Diamond on Thursday night. Fort Wayne scored first, but couldn’t hold on for the second straight game.

The TinCaps (18-30) offense kickstarted in the top of the first inning. Leadoff hitter Ripken Reyes doubled to left field to begin the game. Two batters later, center fielder Matthew Acosta bounced a double to right and brought home Reyes. Acosta stole third after that but was stranded.

Similar to Wednesday, however, Great Lakes (27-21) responded immediately. The first five Loons batters reached base safely on a mix of singles, a walk, and a hit by pitch. The home team finished the first with a 4-1 lead.

The ’Caps struck right back in the second. Though Olivier Basabe’s leadoff hit was erased by a double play ball, Fort Wayne started a two-out rally with a walk from Jack Stronach. With Stronach on first base, catcher Anthony Vilar turned on a middle-in pitch and soared a double to right field for an RBI. Vilar has hits in six of his last seven games with three extra-base hits over that span. Reyes reached for a second time with a walk after the run-scoring hit, but he and Vilar were left on base. It was 4-2 Great Lakes through two.

After allowing four runs in the span of recording his first two outs, starter Robert Gasser bounced back to allow just one more run over the next five innings of work. Gasser finished with 5 and 2/3 innings pitched (91 pitches), five runs, eight hits, one walk and four strikeouts. Edwuin Bencomo and Gabe Morales combined for 2 and 1/3 perfect innings with five strikeouts out of the TinCaps bullpen.

In the ninth, Fort Wayne put up a fight with a leadoff walk from Jarryd Dale and a one-out single from Lucas Dunn. Agustin Ruiz walked next, and the ‘Caps had the go-ahead run at the plate. Great Lakes pulled of a 3-6-1 double play to end the threat, however.

The TinCaps went 2-for-16 with runners in scoring position, stranding 13, which matched a season high.

Next Game: Friday, June 3 @ Great Lakes (7:05 p.m.) in Midland, Mich.