TinCaps struggle as they open final homestand

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The last homestand of the 2019 season at Parkview Field started in forgettable fashion, as the South Bend Cubs (Chicago Cubs affiliate) rapped out 17 hits en route to a 13-4 win over the TinCaps on Wednesday night at Parkview Field.

South Bend (36-28, 73-59) raced out to an 8-0 lead after two innings, scoring the eight runs via seven hits.

Fort Wayne (28-37, 61-72) scored a run in the third when Jawuan Harris tripled and came home to score on a Tucupita Marcano RBI groundout. Harris now has hits in nine consecutive games, equaling his longest hitting streak of the season. During that time, he has six extra-base hits (three doubles, two triples, and a home run).

The Cubs made it 9-1 in the fourth, but the ‘Caps crept closer via a three-run home run by Justin Lopez in the sixth. Lopez, the 19-year-old, leads the TinCaps with 12 home runs this season. He also has 21 games with two or more RBIs this season.

South Bend put the game away with four runs in the top of the seventh. Nelson Velazquez provided the finishing touch with a three-run triple – he finished the game 4-for-6 with five RBIs.

Dwanya Williams-Sutton pounded out two singles in the game – “DWS” has two or more hits in consecutive games for the second time this season. The outfielder had three straight multi-hit games from July 24-26.

