FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The TinCaps won their third game in a row and six of their last seven contests as Fort Wayne took down Lansing 5-4 on Thursday night at Parkview Field.

A two-run double by Robert Hassell III helped the TinCaps score four runs in the bottom of the third. While the Lugnuts would tally the next four runs of the game to tie things up it was Fort Wayne’s Lucas Dunn with an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth to plate the game-winning run for the TinCaps.

The TinCaps and Lugnuts play game four of their six-game series at Parkview Field on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. with fireworks to follow.