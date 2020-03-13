TinCaps start to season has been delayed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne TinCaps were slated to open the 2020 Midwest League baseball season on Thursday, April 9 on the road against the Bowling Green Hot Rods, but, per Minor League Baseball, the season will not start on time.
by: Glenn MariniPosted: / Updated:
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne TinCaps were slated to open the 2020 Midwest League baseball season on Thursday, April 9 on the road against the Bowling Green Hot Rods, but, per Minor League Baseball, the season will not start on time.